Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s power supply plug to be pulled

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council officials are checking to make sure power is not being wasted at unoccupied premises, councillors have been told.

Officials also say they are struggling to find an ‘energy officer’ to help them identify and implement energy saving and efficiency measures across the local authority.

A report viewed at the council’s development committee stated that the local authority was unable, at this time, to register if it had made energy spending targets for the first quarter of the year.

Councillor Uel Mackin

Downshire East represetative, Councillor Uel Mackin (DUP) said: “I am concerned that the council cannot simply check what the costs are. Are there no metres about?

“If this was done now it might save us all getting a shock next April when the bill comes.”

In response the chamber was told that council’s spend on heating and air-conditioning was weather dependent and could fluctuate throughout the year.

Director of service transformation, Donal Rogan said: “The council is actively trying to ensure that any of its multiple offices and buildings that are occupied have ambient conditions.

“We are identifying all unoccupied buildings and property owned by the council to now make sure that heating, lights and energy devices are all switched off.