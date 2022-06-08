Lisburn charity offers five top tips to prevent carers falling into debt

Paul Bailie, Lisburn’s CAP Debt Centre manager, has been working out of Lisburn Cathedral in partnership with other Lisburn churches for over eight years.

He said: “A number of people in Lisburn who approach CAP for debt help are caring for a family member who has a disability, illness, mental health problem or simply need extra help as they grow older.

“At a time when we’re seeing the cost of living crisis unfold, our CAP Debt Centre wanted to share some practical tips this Carers Week (June 6-12) to help carers across Lisburn bolster their finances.”

Paul Baillie, Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager

1. For those with work commitments: As an employee, you have statutory rights if you’re caring for someone, such as asking for flexible working options if you’ve been employed for six months. Paul advises: “Check your employee handbook to see what these are, and what additional entitlements your employer may provide. This can be things like paid time off to take your loved one to a scheduled medical appointment or if they have an accident. Knowing what your legal rights are in the event of an emergency can help avoid additional stress.”

2. Get financial help with home adaptations: Many carers face large costs for specialist equipment, such as making home adaptations like getting up and down the stairs, or buying telehealth technology like a glucose meter or personal alarm. Paul recommends carers contact their local GP or Health and Social Care Trust to find out whether they can apply for a Disabilities Facilities Grant to help fund these.

3. Check what financial support you can claim: Is the person you are caring for receiving all the allowances they’re entitled to? Do you qualify for a Carer’s Allowance? Use an online benefit calculator to identify what help you are eligible for.

4. Consider respite care: Paul says that CAP offers a holistic, personal and long lasting approach, where CAP walks with their clients every step of the way until they are out of debt. “We see how this benefits people’s overall wellbeing as much as their financial situation. We know that taking a break from caring is important, but it’s easier said than done. It’s sometimes hard to switch our brains off.

“My advice would be to become intentional about planning rest for yourself, and it’s easier to do this through getting some help - there are lots of options.

“If a friend or family member isn’t available to sit with the person you care for a few hours – so you can go for a walk or do some shopping – there are sitting services available where a volunteer will keep your loved one company whilst you’re out. Day care centres offer connections for the person you care for, creating a social setting with activities for them to engage with. Right through to care homes which can offer short-term respite care.

5. Seek free debt help sooner rather than later: If you are falling into debt or are behind with bills, seek free non-judgmental debt-help from organisations such as Christians Against Poverty (CAP) on 0800 328 0006 or visit capuk.org. Paul says: “There is help and hope. Don’t put off reaching out to people and organisations who can support you, whether that’s practically or emotionally. It makes a world of difference.”