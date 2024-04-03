Local students invited to show their money smarts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Designed to help students learn about managing money, while also encouraging them to engage with the idea of financial wellbeing in a fun and interactive way, the Money Smarts Challenge will see teams of students from schools across the island of Ireland compete for the chance to be crowned Money Smarts Challenge Champion, and win one of 8 cash prizes for their school.

Last year a team of students from Wallace High School were the first from Northern Ireland to secure a spot at the Money Smarts Grand Final and while they missed out on the top spot there was lots of learning from the competition.

Speaking about their involvement with competition, Mr English, Wallace High School said: “The Money Smarts Challenge provided us with an opportunity to discuss financial topics and wellbeing in a way that brought them to life for the students in the classroom.

The Wallace High School students at the 2023 Money Smarts Final.

"The students developed a real appreciation of the importance of financial wellbeing and money management which is a vital life skill as they prepare for stepping into employment and plan for progressing to third level education in the next few years.”

Money Smarts is Bank of Ireland’s free financial literacy programme for secondary school students which brings financial literacy into the classroom, to equip students with key life skills, and to encourage positive conversations to ensure young people have the confidence to make informed decisions and can take charge of their own financial future.