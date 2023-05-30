​NOW is the time for local community groups to apply for grant funding of up to £10,000, as part of the National Lottery Arts and Older People Programme!

The money will enable eligible groups to fund arts projects benefitting older people.

The scheme aims to tackle loneliness, promote positive mental health and wellbeing among older people through engagement with the arts.

It was established by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland in 2010 and is now a partnership with funding from the National Lottery, the Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation.

The scheme employs artists and organisations and has engaged with over 30,000 participants through over 200 projects, since its inception as a pilot in 2009.

To date the programme has provided £2m funding to community organisations and voluntary groups in the delivery of over 200 arts projects.