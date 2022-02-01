Mrs Kelly said the continual rise in energy prices amidst the cost of living crisis was causing real panic in communities.

She was speaking after the Utility Regulator warned of the increase in the coming weeks.

Upper Bann MLA Mrs Kelly said: “When is this going to stop? It seems like every few weeks we are now being told to expect a massive increase in the cost of essential utilities and we’re long past the point that ordinary families are no longer able to pay it.

Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly

“Given the increases of the last few months I have no idea how people are expected to pay these costs; we are going to reach the stage were people are forced to strictly ration their gas or be unable to turn it on at all.

“The SDLP has pushed and pushed Sinn Féin Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to support people on this issue, and although her response has been completely inadequate there’s only realistically so much we can do in the face of global price rises.

“Last year, the SDLP put forward an energy costs action plan with concrete proposals to address the energy crisis in both the short and long-term and this too was ignored by Minister Hargey.

“Just this week Sinn Féin Finance Minister Conor Murphy revealed he had left £100m of his budget unspent, with it now at risk of returning to the British government. Minister Hargey handed back over £20m of her own department’s budget allocation. This is money that could have gone to support local families and we need to see it redeployed to do some good as soon as possible.

“Families across the North have already seen their finances pushed to the absolute limit and this announcement will have left many feeling numb. These announcements have now become so frequent that they have lost all meaning to the average person. Unfortunately, many will not realise the impact until they receive their bill or go to top up their card and realise they simply can’t afford it.”

A Department of Finance spokesperson said: “On 13 January, the Finance Minister announced allocation of £55 million to fund a new Energy Payment Support Scheme to help families struggling with increased energy costs.

“The £100 million unallocated funding is largely a result of the notification from Treasury of additional Covid funding in December combined with the high level of funding returned by Departments late in the financial year.

“In January monitoring all bids were met in full. The Finance Minister is willing to consider further proposals from departments.

“The Executive is permitted by Treasury to carry forward approximately £130 million into 2022-23. Carrying over money would help meet pressures next year. The Finance Minister has urged Ministers to minimise further underspends in order to ensure that this cap is not breached.”

A Department for Communities spokesperson said: “Minister Hargey secured an additional £108m over and above the department’s annual allocated 2021/22 budget, putting money directly into the pockets of people and families who needed it.

“Mrs Kelly seems confused about how departmental budgets operate – ring-fenced money always requires Executive approval to reallocate.

“The Department participates in the Executive’s In Year Monitoring Rounds which provide the opportunity for departments to bid for any extra funding required or surrendering any reduced requirements for reallocation by the Executive.

“It’s important if statements like this are made they are accurate, but be assured the Minister will continue to secure and maximise all resources to support those who need it most.”

