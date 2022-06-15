The payments will be made to those on income-related and disability benefits, as well as pensioners, to help support those most in need during the escalating cost of living crisis.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said; “I can confirm direct payments to thousands of families, individuals, low-income workers and pensioners.

“While these payments are a step in the right direction, they do not go far enough to protect all those impacted. Many people are struggling, including workers and families who are not eligible for benefits.

Cost-of-living payments will be made to those most in need in the coming weeks.

“The absence of a functioning Executive and no budget in place makes the challenge of dealing with these issues all the greater.

“Money needs to be put directly into the pockets of people who desperately need it.

“I am committed to doing all I can to mitigate the real and damaging impacts people are enduring.

“That is why I have reconvened the Emergencies Leadership Group as part of my strategic response to the crisis, bringing together leaders from the community and voluntary sector who are on the frontline, assisting workers, families and communities who are enduring real hardship as the crisis deepens.”

Who will get the cost of living payments?

The payment of £650 will be paid automatically in two instalments to those in receipt of the following means tested benefits:

* Universal Credit

* State Pension Credit

* Income-based Jobseekers Allowance

* Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

* Income Support

When will the payment be made?

The first payment of £326 will be made in July 2022 and the second payment of £324 will be made in autumn 2022.

Those in receipt of both Child and Working Tax Credits will also receive a payment of £650 paid in two instalments in autumn and winter 2022.

Who will get the £150 disability payment?

A £150 disability payment will be paid automatically to those in receipt of the following disability benefits on the qualifying date of 25 May 2022

* Disability living allowance

* Personal independence payment

* Attendance allowance

* Armed forces independence payment

* Constant attendance allowance

* War pensions mobility supplement

Is there any additional Winter Fuel payment?

Pensioner households will also receive a one-off winter fuel payment of £300 in addition to their existing Winter Fuel payment.

Is there a qualifying period for the cost-of-living payment?

To get the first cost of living payment of £326, a person must have been entitled to a payment (or later found to be entitled to a payment) of either:

* Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

* Income-based JSA, income-related ESA, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022

* Received a payment, or an annual award of at least £26, of tax credits on any day in the period 26 April 2022 to 25 May 2022;