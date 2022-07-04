Request to remove Larne Ulster Bank ATM

Loading...

A planning application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for the removal of the external cash machine at the Larne branch of the Ulster Bank.

By Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter
Monday, 4th July 2022, 6:22 pm

The branch at Upper Cross Street in the town centre is scheduled for closure on October 5, 2022. It is one of nine Ulster Bank branches earmarked for closure.

The bank is housed in a B2 Listed Building which is dated between 1920 and 1939.

The planning application is seeking Listed Building consent for the removal of the Automatic Teller Machine (ATM) machine and signage. The council has been in contact with the Department for Communities’ Historic Environment Division as part of a consultation.

The ATM at the Ulster Bank branch in Larne. Picture: Google

The cash machine was installed during renovations to the exterior of the building in 2005.

The Ulster Bank has confirmed that when the Larne branch has been closed, the building will be sold.

