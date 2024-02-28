Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bannville House Hotel was alive with colour this week as a host of Northern Ireland’s best known TikToker’s gathered to film a unique music video.

The record ‘Lamb Chops’, is the brainchild of Ruairi McSorley, who shot to fame as ‘Frostbit boy’ back in 2015.

Since taking the internet by storm almost 10 years ago, the now 28-year-old has gone on to pursue a career in comedy, and is hoping to publish his first book later this year.

Ruairi McSorley (Frostbit Boy) poses with Helen Drumm (Sound Quality Gifts).

But it doesn’t stop there for Ruairi, as he is now embarking on a quest to become Northern Ireland’s first ever celebrity auctioneer.

The internet sensation from the North West, has turned his attention to music to highlight his newest venture, enlisting the best of Irish talent to help him along the way.

Featuring in his new soundtrack is a star studded cast which includes: Helen Drumm from Sound Quality Gifts in Monaghan, Fabu D, better known as ‘The Black Paddy’ and Robert Heaney, aka ‘Donkey 262’.

The tongue-in-cheek music video tells the story of a flock of sheep preparing to be auctioned at a local mart.

Recorded entirely at the newly refurbished Bannville House, the sheep take in all the hotel has to offer, from the restaurant to the nightclub, and even a dip in the jacuzzi!

Speaking ahead of the video launch, Ruairi said he is expecting a bumper year of exciting projects.

"2024 is already off to a fantastic start for me, as I begin to pursue my dream of becoming a celebrity auctioneer.

"This song is just one of a number I plan to release in the coming months, and with the help of the best in the business, I am sure it will be a viral hit.

"I will also be launching a brand new website and podcast this year to run in tandem with my live auctions.”

The social media star is also seeking a publisher for his first book titled: ‘King Ruairi’.