Try these six simple steps to a  savvier school summer holiday

Every time you blink, there seems to be another break, bank holiday or inset day.

No one notices the school holidays more than those with children and parental responsibilities. Amidst the rising cost of living affecting us all, everything gets more expensive when you have children to entertain for eight weeks. But there are things we can do to get around that…

Free days out: Out in the country, time flies when you’re on some of the scenic walks or playing games with the kids. Just try to keep up with their energy! And in the city, where everything gets more expensive, there are usually some free museums and exhibitions on offer. No young mind is too old for the wonders all over Northern Ireland. You can find what’s on offer on your local council’s website. Wherever you’re based, there’s history and activity waiting.

Paul Baillie, Lisburn CAP Debt Centre Manager

Clear out: With the kids at home during the day, you might find the space seems tighter than normal. Having a clear out is a great way to teach children valuable lessons of charity and recycling, while making more room. You might even find your next family project when you go to the charity shop to donate…

Get the kids involved: After your clear out, when dropping off your donations at the charity shop, you might find some affordable furniture for sale that you’ve needed – just begging for a makeover. Upcycling is a great project to occupy the kids and make the hours fly. And by the end of the holidays, you could have a brand new chest of drawers. Just don’t let them pick the colour!

Learn: After weeks of cramming for exams, children of all ages will need a break. Some down-time is the perfect opportunity for them to learn something they actually want to. That could be a new game, activity or skill. Who knows – maybe someone you know has an old instrument for your kids to borrow? Then, check out some free online tutorials and watch them become a pro.

Play: Kids don’t need a screen to have fun – particularly younger children. These days, spending money on the latest tech isn’t an option for many families. Play doesn’t have to be expensive. Your child’s boredom might go just as quickly with a fun game and a little imagination, whether that’s a board game you haven’t played for a while or a game of hide and seek. The sky’s the limit!

Connect with family and friends: The people we have around us are a blessing. It’s easy to take them for granted – or just forget they’re there. Whether it’s calling on them for inexpensive child care or just having a catch-up, school holidays are a great time to connect with those you haven’t seen for a while. Give yourself an hour to meet another parent in the park while the kids run around.

Finding things difficult? At Christians Against Poverty (CAP), we see the balance that people have to strike between providing for their families and keeping sustainable finances. This is getting increasingly difficult, as prices rise from the tills to the pumps. With CAP’s latest client report showing over 1 in 3 new CAP clients have parental responsibilities, it’s clear that managing money is getting harder for families across the UK.