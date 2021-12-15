Muckamore WI enjoy very merry monthly meeting

Sharon Caldwell and Molly Mairs representing ‘Homestart’ were overwhelmed with the amount of items donated for Christmas hampers as well as money gifts donatedby members and Sharon explained how this would be distributed and what a boon it would be to many people.

Muckamore WI ladies support the Wellbeing project that was commissioned by Impact Network through the Public Health Agency Making Life Better funding programme

Throughout the evening some members of Burnside Band played Christmas music and members were also treated to a beautiful festive supper followed by some lucky ladies - M. Findlay, H. Coates, D. Hutchinson, M.Johnston, L. Hesketh, J McCollam, J Gray and S. Carson - winning beautiful the floral arrangements.

Colleen Hamill giving her Christmas Floral Art Demonstration to members of Muckamore WI