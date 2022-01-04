NOSTALGIA: Coleraine YFC getting together

Take a walk down memory lane as we look through the photographic archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 5:00 am

This week we look back to 2007 with Coleraine Young Farmers’ Club.

Recognise anyone?

1.

Prizewinners at Coleraine yfc were William Cochrane John Cochrane Kathryn Taylor Hugh Harbinson David Caskey Philip Henry and James Taylor. CR10-305(S)

2.

GOING PLACES...Forthcoming exchangees from Coleraine YFC are William Cochrane (Scotland) Sarah Caskey (New Zealand) Hugh Harbinson (Germany) Rachel Cochrane (Canada) and James Taylor (Norway). CR10-306(S)

3.

FARMING FOCUS...Mr and Mrs Kenneth Sharkey with Rachel Cochrane and David Caskey during the Coleraine YFC parents night in Coleraine Town Hall last Saturday. CR10-308(S)

4.

THANKS VAL...David Caskey thanks Valerie Cochrane with a presentation to mark all her work and commitment to the club during the Coleraine YFC parents night. CR10-309(S)

