Gary and Tracy McIlreavy and Tammy Lee Young pictured during the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters Club Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club on Friday. CR47-PL

NOSTALGIA: Night out at Coleraine Social Club

Take a wander down memory lane with us as we look through the archives of the Coleraine and Ballymoney Times.

By Una Culkin
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:15 am

This week, we look back to 2009 and a Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club, organised by the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters.

Do you recognise anyone?

1.

William, Rebecca and Maria Bradley enjoying the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters Club Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club on Friday. CR47-PL

2.

Sammy Stevenson, Hunter McClelland and Wilbert Marshall pictured during the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters Club Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club on Friday. CR47-PL

3.

Elaine Cox, Julie Cox, Miranda Faulkner, Carol Smyth and James Faulkner pictured during the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters Club Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club on Friday. CR47-PL

4.

Picking their horses at the Garvagh, Kilrea and District Coleraine Supporters Club Night at the Races in Coleraine Social Club on Friday. CR47-PL

