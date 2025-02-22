10 unique glamping pods for a truly memorable staycation in Northern Ireland

That's where glamping comes in. Glamping has significantly increased in popularity in recent years due to the desire for a luxurious camping experience with modern amenities while still being able to enjoy nature.
There is certainly no shortage of glamping experiences in Northern Ireland, but how about the ones that are offering a little something different to your typical night away staycation?
Whether you’re getting away to toast marshmallows by the fire or relax in a hot tub with views of the Mourne Mountains, here are 10 unique glamping pods to consider for your next escape.
1. Myrtle The Glamping Truck, Lisburn
This is outdoor camping with a difference. Escape the ordinary by glamping in a 1952 Saurer Swiss Army truck which has been adapted and crafted into a romantic getaway. The beautifully crafted interior features a comfortable double bed, chandelier, Persian carpet, under-bed heating, and a cosy seating area where you can curl up with a book by the wood-burning stove. If it's the heat you prefer, guests can indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience in the private sauna. Afterwards, why not step outside onto the private deck and unwind in the hammock or sit by the fire pit to take in the view of the stars? Find more information on Myrtle here: larchfieldestate.co.uk/staying-over/on-site-accommodation/luxury-glamping-truck Photo: Larchfield Estate Facebook
2. Sperrin View Glamping, Cookstown
Located in an area of outstanding beauty, at the foothills of the Sperrin mountains. It is an astronomer’s dream due to it being situated in a location which has been recognised as one of Northern Ireland's recommended Dark Sky Sites. Making this glamping pod extra special is its specially manufactured ‘viewing window’, allowing you to lie in bed and gaze upon the stars. As well as trying your hand at astrology during your stay, this location is bathed in heritage and history being only metres away from the Beaghmore Stone Circles. Find more information here: www.sperrinviewglamping.com Photo: Sperrin View Glamping Facebook
3. Cromore Retreat, Portstewart
Become one with the sky in these unique bubble domes. Blending luxury with the raw beauty of the North Coast, each dome offers a stunning panoramic view under an ancient tree canopy which allows you to gaze at the night sky from the comfort of the cosy bed. Waking up will never feel so elegant as the light filters through the trees and the gentle sounds of the forest are awakening around you. Each dome is secured in its own private gated area ensuring there are no disturbances during your peaceful stay. Find more here: cromoreretreat.com Photo: Cromore Retreat Facebook
4. Burrenmore Nest, Coleraine
The definition of tranquil. This woodland retreat is the dream to anyone looking to lock themselves off from everyday life for a while. Burrenmore Nest located outside Coleraine is surrounded by 82 hectares of peaceful forest. Guests can snuggle into a comfy king-size bed, dip their toes into their private hot tub, or grab a good book and unwind in front of the campfire. These nests have all the comforts of a home while being at the centre of surrounding nature. The most peaceful tree-top adventure you might be looking for is here: www.burrenmore-nest.com Photo: Burrenmore Nest website
