10 unique glamping pods for a truly memorable staycation in Northern Ireland

1 . Myrtle The Glamping Truck, Lisburn

This is outdoor camping with a difference. Escape the ordinary by glamping in a 1952 Saurer Swiss Army truck which has been adapted and crafted into a romantic getaway. The beautifully crafted interior features a comfortable double bed, chandelier, Persian carpet, under-bed heating, and a cosy seating area where you can curl up with a book by the wood-burning stove. If it's the heat you prefer, guests can indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience in the private sauna. Afterwards, why not step outside onto the private deck and unwind in the hammock or sit by the fire pit to take in the view of the stars? Find more information on Myrtle here: larchfieldestate.co.uk/staying-over/on-site-accommodation/luxury-glamping-truck Photo: Larchfield Estate Facebook