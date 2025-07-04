19 magical places to discover in Northern Ireland that will take your breath away

While plenty of people know about the Giant’s Causeway and Lough Neagh, there are lots of other spots that undeservingly fall under the radar.
Whether these are right on your doorstep or further afield, there’s a wide variety of magical places to visit where you can get to truly experience the country’s natural beauty.
Here are 19 hidden gems to explore across Northern Ireland:
1. Murlough Bay, Co Antrim
Discover spectacular views of natural beauty from this coastal spot. The bay is surrounded by cliffs, boasting clear waters and a rugged landscape that will leave you feeling transported to otherworldly surroundings. For more information, go to visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/fairhead-and-murlough-bay Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Marble Arch Caves, Co Fermanagh
Despite their beauty the intricate formations of the Marble Arch Caves remain under the radar compared to hotspot tourist destination sites. Enjoy guided tours of the caves past hidden tunnels, still pools, delicate formations and stunning reflections. For more information, go to marblearchcaves.co.uk Photo: Marble Arch Caves website
3. Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Co Armagh
There are lots of ways for families to enjoy the outdoors at Slieve Gullion Forest Park, making fun for every age an easy feat. The tranquility of Hawthorne Hill Nature Reserve combined with the chance to seek out fairies, spells and music on Fionn’s Giant Adventure will leave every family member feeling magical. For more information, go to visitmournemountains.co.uk/slieve-gullion-forest-park Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Silent Valley Reservoir, Co Down
50,000 visitors come every year to enjoy this unique landscape and it’s not surprising to see why once you step foot on The Silent Valley Reservoir land. Take in the peace and quiet this mountain area has to offer with seven walking routes for taking in the majestic surroundings. For more information, go to discovernorthernireland.com/silent-valley-mountain-park Photo: Discover NI
