21 of the best parks across Northern Ireland to go running and jogging

Whether you're a seasoned runner or just starting out, the variety of landscapes and terrains will keep your workouts both challenging and enjoyable.
In Northern Ireland, you’re never too far from spectacular sights and these spots showcase the very best of the country whilst also offering plenty of space for any activities you fancy.
From lush green spaces in bustling cities to serene countryside paths, there's something to suit every preference.
Here are 21 of the best parks across Northern Ireland for your next run or jog:
1. Ormeau Park, Belfast
Ormeau Park, one of Belfast’s oldest and most popular parks, offers a variety of well-maintained paths that are ideal for both short sprints and long-distance runs. The park's flat terrain makes it accessible for runners of all levels.This large urban park features wide, tree-lined avenues, beautifully landscaped gardens and open green spaces. It’s a favourite spot for local runners and joggers looking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle.Ormeau Park frequently hosts parkrun events, making it a vibrant community hub for fitness enthusiasts.Photo: DiscoverNI
2. Lagan Valley Regional Park, Belfast
As its name suggests, Lagan Valley Regional Park is situated along Belfast’s River Lagan, providing a variety of trails that runners can pick from depending on their preference.Regardless of whether you opt for the flat riverside paths or challenge yourself on the wooded routes, the park’s versatile options are filled with wildlife across its 4,200 acres. For an extensive, uninterrupted run, the park’s towpath travels from Belfast to Lisburn - perfect for long-distance lovers.The riverbanks, meadows and woodlands on-site are an enchanting environment for anyone looking to achieve serenity away from the business of the capital.Photo: DiscoverNI
3. Stormont Estate, Belfast
Known for being the hub of politics in Northern Ireland, Stormont is also a great spot to alleviate any pressures faced during day-to-day life. The estate’s striking park gives runners vast open spaces which allow for flexible running routes.Home to woodland areas, fresh lawns and historical structures, visitors can escape into serenity without needing to venture far from Belfast city centre. As a visual reward, the much-photographed Prince of Wales Avenue is a mile-long uphill stretch with the iconic Parliament Buildings featuring at the very top.Photo: DiscoverNI
4. Lady Dixon Park, Belfast
Lady Dixon Park is famed in Belfast for its floral wonderland, including the exceptional rose gardens, woodlands and open fields that are all easily accessible through the park’s network of paths. Whether you’re an inexperienced runner looking to start on a flat terrain or an athlete-level sprinter simply looking to switch things up with an easy jog, the 128 acres of greenery are mostly level for a comfortable excursion. A relaxing run is to be expected whatever the weather.For an additional bonus, the annual Rose Week Festival held on the premises sees the site have additional vibrant flowers added for a colour-burst celebration.Photo: DiscoverNI