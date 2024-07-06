21 of the best parks across Northern Ireland to go running and jogging

2 . Lagan Valley Regional Park, Belfast

As its name suggests, Lagan Valley Regional Park is situated along Belfast’s River Lagan, providing a variety of trails that runners can pick from depending on their preference.Regardless of whether you opt for the flat riverside paths or challenge yourself on the wooded routes, the park’s versatile options are filled with wildlife across its 4,200 acres. For an extensive, uninterrupted run, the park’s towpath travels from Belfast to Lisburn - perfect for long-distance lovers.The riverbanks, meadows and woodlands on-site are an enchanting environment for anyone looking to achieve serenity away from the business of the capital.Photo: DiscoverNI