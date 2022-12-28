6 free winter woodland walks across Northern Ireland

With the cost-of-living crisis biting, a simpler, more environmentally friendly festive celebration is top of many people’s Christmas list this year – with fresh air and free fun on the cards instead of expensive gifts, excess and waste.

With that in mind, the Woodland Trust, the UK’s largest woodland conservation charity, has come up with a guide to its best woods for a glorious – and completely free - winter walk for everyone to enjoy.

The Woodland Trust looks after more than 50 woods across Northern Ireland which are free to visit and open every day – so you’re spoilt for choice. This festive season is a perfect time to embrace the simpler things in life, whether that’s time spent with friends and loved ones, enjoying nature’s magnificent scenery or just getting outdoors and enjoying some fresh air.

Woodland Trust Estate Manager Dave Scott said: “Head out for a woodland adventure this festive season, as Woodland Trust woods are real winter wonderlands. Whether it’s a crisp, frosty morning or a damp soggy afternoon, it’s great to pull on your boots, wrap up warm and head out for an invigorating stroll.

Winter woods: Pic: Michael Cooper

"Winter woods take on a whole new character. Spectacular, frosty landscapes and bare branches expose elusive wildlife and hidden history. The fact they are all free to visit is just the icing on the Christmas cake!”

Woodland Trust sites are open all year round so come prepared for nature in its natural state, unmissable views, clean air and birdsong. And by following the woodland paths, you’ll avoid disturbing the winter wildlife and allow nature to thrive in its woodland surroundings.

Mourne Park, Kilkeel, Co Down

Woodland Trust Northern Ireland Estate Manager Dave Scott said: “We are delighted to have opened 156hectares in Mourne Park for the public to explore this festive season. Set in an iconic part of the island of Ireland, Mourne Park is a haven for wildlife, home to 73ha of precious ancient woodland and is a winter wonderland waiting to be explored by everyone. We have just opened three trails in Mourne Park over different lengths: The three trails have been completed over loose gravel paths over a variety of gradients, ease and differing lengths; namely the Bluebell Walk, the Woodland Loop and the Whitewater Trail.

Winter wonder. Pic Gerard McEvoy

The Bluebell Walk is a relaxing 1.6km stroll through ancient woodland over a long sloping section, the Woodland Loop explores newly restored native woodland over a 2.8km gravel path and the 4.5km Whitewater Trail follows the river and the old carriageway through mature beech trees.”

Top tip: Go early in the morning and try and spot red squirrels leaping through the tree canopy in the towering Scots Pines.

Cabin Wood, Cookstown, Co Tyrone

This tranquil riverside woodland was once part of the Killymoon Castle estate. Follow its circular stone path through the mix of ancient and young woodland and you’ll find spectacular views of the castle and countryside, abundant wildlife, and it’s all just a stone’s throw from Cookstown.

Mourne Park winter still.

Carnmoney Hill, Newtownabbey, Co Antrim

With awe-inspiring views of Belfast and the coast, Carnmoney Hill is a must visit. Steeped in history and folklore with a mix of ancient woodland, grassland and wetland, it is home to a wealth of wildlife and has a wide range of walks to suit all abilities. With easy access from the city and plenty of interest for history buffs, Carnmoney Hill is a great destination for a day out.

Corrog Wood, Portaferry, Co Down

Corrog Wood lies in a particularly scenic part of County Down at the foot of the Ards Peninsula. Corrog means ‘the stoney ridge’ and this 5.7-hectare (14-acre) native woodland was planted in 2000 with sessile oak, ash, maple and birch. Keep an eye out for buzzards and Irish hares as well as a sculpture of a tree spirit known locally as 'The Frump'.

Drumnaph, Maghera, Co Derry

At the gateway to the Sperrin Hills, located just off the A29 on the outskirts of Maghera, this beautiful ancient woodland is one of the few remaining fragments of a great forest that once covered much of mid-Ulster. Drumnaph Wood’s varied mix of habitats is a joy to explore, whether you are interested in timeless woodland, excellent walks or fascinating cultural connections – look out for our deer and hound statues in the woods.

Glasswater Wood, Crossgar, Co Down

Glasswater Wood has been recently upgraded with a new car park, improvements to some of the existing trails and the completion of a new accessible trail, the Birch Trail, so now there’s more to explore at Glasswater. The project of works at Glasswater Wood was TRPSI funded through Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

Love Your Woods: Embrace nature and enjoy but also back our Love Your Woods campaign by playing your part and protecting woods and nature for the future with these top tips for your visit: Stay on the paths, take dog mess and litter home with you, protect wildlife by keeping dogs close, stay fire free, leave sleepovers to the wildlife, be considerate with den building, park with consideration for others, swimming is for wildlife only, woods aren’t good for rock climbing which destroys precious habitats, check access rules before cycling.

Visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/northern-ireland to find a Woodland Trust wood near you.