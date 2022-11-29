When you think of Northern Ireland, you might think of the rich history and culture it holds, but it is also an amazing place to visit for its natural beauty.
One particularly impressive area is County Tyrone which has an abundance of unique places for you to scope out from forests and mountains to beautiful gardens and castles.
Here are the 9 places of natural beauty in Tyrone you should visit at least once. Check out the relevant websites for seasonal opening times.
1. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Glenpark Road, Omagh
Just six miles from the town of Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park is a serene place of natural beauty which has been redeveloped and had an enhancement of the facilities in recent years, part of the Fermanagh & Omagh 2030 Community Plan. At the forest park, you can find a playpark suitable for toddlers and children with disabilities, as well as Mountain Bike Trails, horse trails, walking trails and an on-site cafe if you’re feeling peckish. There is also the option to explore the forest park in a 5-mile scenic route which allows vehicles to pull in and enjoy the spectacular scenery in various places, perfect for when it’s too cold to leave the car. Find out more information at: discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/gortin-glen-forest-park-p675761
2. Sawel Mountain
Sawel Moutain is the highest peak in the Sperrin Mountain range laying between Tyrone and Derry with the summit reaching an elevation of 665m. On a good day you will be able to take in sights around Northern Ireland from Foyle Estuary to Lough Neagh and the Mourne Mountains.
Be prepared with hiking boots as this walk can be boggy at times but the incredible views from the top make the experience worthwhile. Find our more information at: walkni.com/sperrin-mountains-destination/
3. Dungannon Park, Moy Road, Dungannon
Dungannon Park is a tranquil seventy acre oasis which is enfolded around a stream fed lake. Home to many aquatic insects, fly life and rainbow trout. Dungannon Park is a great place to try fly fishing as they will supply fishing equipment and have boats available for you to use through booking- this includes a wheelie boat which caters for wheelchair and disabled anglers. Bring the caravan down for the weekend and explore the pathway walks, play some tennis or take the kids to the play area. Find our more information at: discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/dungannon-park-p676611
4. Peatlands Park, 33 Derryhubbert Road, Dungannon
Peatlands Park is a national nature reserve and area of Special Scientific Interest incorporating a network of pathways crossing the woods and open bogs. Along the boardwalk of the bog garden, you will find fascinating bog plants and insects such as butterflies, dragonflies, damselflies and within the park there are also areas of semi-natural deciduous woodland displaying plants and animals that have disappeared with the clearance of ancient woodland elsewhere. There are also plenty of benches and picnic tables available for you to stop and have a cuppa or a bite to eat. Find our more information at: discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/peatlands-park-p675171
