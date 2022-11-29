1. Gortin Glen Forest Park, Glenpark Road, Omagh

Just six miles from the town of Omagh, Gortin Glen Forest Park is a serene place of natural beauty which has been redeveloped and had an enhancement of the facilities in recent years, part of the Fermanagh & Omagh 2030 Community Plan. At the forest park, you can find a playpark suitable for toddlers and children with disabilities, as well as Mountain Bike Trails, horse trails, walking trails and an on-site cafe if you’re feeling peckish. There is also the option to explore the forest park in a 5-mile scenic route which allows vehicles to pull in and enjoy the spectacular scenery in various places, perfect for when it’s too cold to leave the car. Find out more information at: discovernorthernireland.com/things-to-do/gortin-glen-forest-park-p675761

Photo: Image from discovernorthernireland.com