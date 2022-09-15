Co Down woman turns Facebook group into Northern Ireland-wide adventure club

When pole fitness instructor and aerial fitness coach Orla Campbell created a Facebook page for women who wanted more than just the usual meeting with coffee and drinks, she never expected it would grow to a group willing to take part in adventures in the outdoors.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The inspiration for Orla to create the group came from social media, and since its inception she has had groups go wild swimming, camping and created a general sense of female camaraderie.

''The aim is for women in Northern Ireland to go on adventures together and meet new people as we go,” Orla explains

“In May 2021 I came across a video on TikTok that really inspired me. A lady from England had made a video reaching out to like-minded women to join her,” Orla explained.

“She wanted to do more than just meet for coffee or head out for drinks, she wanted to be in nature but was afraid to do it alone. She formed a group and women from all over England started to join it.”

With that inspiration the County Down woman said she wanted to see if it could work in Northern Ireland.

“The first event I went to only one lady showed up, then the second event there were around 23 and that’s when it all kicked off,” she said.

For those that have taken part in the Wild Adventures there are a range of reasons why they enjoy it, with part of the inspiration coming about as a result of the pandemic

“We hiked to the Blue Lough in the Mournes after meeting for the first time and we bonded, hiked, swam and ate together from my portable BBQ and it was amazing.''

From there the group has expanded and continues to grow.

“The aim was for women in Northern Ireland to go on adventures together and meet new people as we go,” she explained.

“Lots has happened in between and we have had so many amazing wild camps, wild swimming, adventure days, barbeques, beach days, paddleboarding, surfing, picnics, hikes, painting parties, boat trips and more. We love to give anything a go. The group has nearly 3,000 women in it from all over Northern Ireland from age 18 right up to 65 that I’ve met personally on trips.”

Orla Campbell has created a group for women who want more than just the usual meeting with coffee and drinks. The groups takes part in adventures with like-minded locals from across Northern Ireland

Orla is clear that the group, Adventuring Women of the Wild NI, remains solid in its values about supporting other women to take a different recreational path.

“Our group is for women who are looking to meet new people or who are nervous about doing things alone. Or perhaps maybe they don’t have friends who enjoy camping,” the 31-year-old said.

“We hear a lot of stories of how the group has changed their lives for the better.

“We are all facing our own struggles whether we talk about them or not - the group is a safe space to get away from everything and be with a group of supportive women to take your mind off things.

“The group has given all of us so much confidence.”

For those that have taken part in the wild adventures there are a range of reasons why they enjoy it, with part of the inspiration coming about as a result of the pandemic.

“I have been told stories of why women join and it really makes you think,” Orla explains.

“From women joining because of beating cancer; to finding out they have lifelong illnesses; getting over losing a loved one or even just to improve their own overall health.

“In my eyes it helped a lot of people realise we should be focusing on what’s closer to home instead of trivial things we would have worried about before the pandemic” said Orla.

“The last couple of years have really forced people to start thinking outside of the box in regards to what really matters in life.

“It was the turning point for me and a lot of women I meet to actually get out there and experience life and make new friends.”

Among those are Nicola Turley, Danielle Carey and Clíodhna Curley, who collectively Orla refers to as ‘veterans’: “They have become some of my closest friends and I will be forever grateful life brought me to them