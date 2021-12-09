Enchanted Winter Garden is already a festive success

He said: “This superb event truly transforms and highlights the beautiful Antrim Castle Gardens after-dark into an extraordinary trail of enchantment with magical lights, lasers, attractions and seasonal sounds that will create lasting memories for the whole family. We have introduced a number of important safety measures including capacity limits on each daily session, timed entry, as well as extending the duration of the event by an extra week to ensure we make it as safe and accessible for everyone.”

One of Northern Ireland’s most popular Christmas events, Antrim’s award-winning gardens have been transformed into an after-dark illuminated outdoor experience for all the family. Returning to 2021, the first visitors were immersed into a dazzling array of festive attractions and enchanted landscape, following an illuminated light trail as it winded its way around the seventeenth-century gardens.

This outdoor extravaganza operates on advanced booking only basis with timed entry and restricted capacity to allow families to safely step through the historic Barbican Gate where they are greeted by a festive display of fairies, creatures, street artist performers, and fire jugglers.

The star attraction, and back by popular demand, is the 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel with its panoramic views of the majestic magical gardens and the historic town of Antrim. (pic submitted by Antrijm & Newtownabbey Council - Images supplied by Kelvin Boyes @ PressEye