Enjoy a stroll among the ‘fairy flowers’ at Baronscourt Estate

Known as ‘fairy flowers', 'witches' thimbles' and 'cuckoo's boots', fragrant bluebells are at their peak at this time of year and the Omagh and District NSPCC Fundraising Committee are offering members of the public the chance to enjoy these stunning little flowers and raise vital funds for the charity, at the annual NSPCC Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt Estate on Tuesday, May 16.