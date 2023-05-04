Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
4 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
5 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
7 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
10 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93
12 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news

Enjoy a stroll among the ‘fairy flowers’ at Baronscourt Estate

Known as ‘fairy flowers', 'witches' thimbles' and 'cuckoo's boots', fragrant bluebells are at their peak at this time of year and the Omagh and District NSPCC Fundraising Committee are offering members of the public the chance to enjoy these stunning little flowers and raise vital funds for the charity, at the annual NSPCC Bluebell Walk at Baronscourt Estate on Tuesday, May 16.

By The Newsroom
Published 4th May 2023, 12:12 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 12:12 BST

Baronscourt is a private estate and has been home to the Duke of Abercorn since 1612. Those taking part in the NSPCC walk can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds and sparkling lake before enjoying refreshments at the end.

You can take part in the signposted walk anytime from 2pm – 9pm (last walk 7.30pm), for a suggested minimum donation of £5 (all proceeds to NSPCC), which includes tea/coffee and a traybake at the end of the walk.

Margaret Mitchell, chair of NSPCC’s Omagh Branch Committee said the annual Bluebell Walk “is a wonderful day out for people of all ages.”

Bluebells at Baronscourt Estate (Photo: Courtesy of Baronscourt Estate).Bluebells at Baronscourt Estate (Photo: Courtesy of Baronscourt Estate).
Bluebells at Baronscourt Estate (Photo: Courtesy of Baronscourt Estate).
Related topics:OmaghMargaret MitchellNSPCC