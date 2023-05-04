Baronscourt is a private estate and has been home to the Duke of Abercorn since 1612. Those taking part in the NSPCC walk can enjoy a leisurely stroll around the beautiful grounds and sparkling lake before enjoying refreshments at the end.
You can take part in the signposted walk anytime from 2pm – 9pm (last walk 7.30pm), for a suggested minimum donation of £5 (all proceeds to NSPCC), which includes tea/coffee and a traybake at the end of the walk.
Margaret Mitchell, chair of NSPCC’s Omagh Branch Committee said the annual Bluebell Walk “is a wonderful day out for people of all ages.”