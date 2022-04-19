Loading...
The Mayoral family with Characters Jazzmin McClure and Christina Nelson

Family fun at Teddy Bears Picnic

Lisburn Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin recently welcomed families to Castle Gardens and Moat Park for a Teddy Bears Picnic to raise funds for his chosen charities.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 19th April 2022, 3:25 pm

Mr Martin was delighted with the success of the two recent Teddy Bear Picnics raising £600 for his charities the Mayoral Charities, Addni Children’s Charity and MACS Supporting Children & Young People.

Commenting on the events, Mayor Martin said: “It was great to see families from across the council area enjoy the teddy bear picnics in Castle Gardens and Moat Park. While the weather kept us on our toes everyone enjoyed the entertainment and activities. Both events were fun-filled and I thank everyone who joined us, the entertainers and the council team who organised such well-run events.”

1.

Keith, Brenda, Evie and Noah Harbinson

2.

Vicky Wan, Benjamin Eskins, Cody Yang, Ruby Li and Yin Lin pictured with Mayor Martin.

3.

Darren, Laura and William Wilson

4.

Natalie, Daryl, Miya and Kayden Connery enjoyng the Mayor's Teddy Bears Picnic.

Mayor
