Film captures local connections to Lough Neagh

Local people have been interviewed and footage has been captured of the various species that live in and around the Lough. The film explores the range of habitats and species, the importance of the Lough to human population and the work of Lough Neagh Partnership in sustaining the Lough and its shoreline.

Ciara Laverty, Ranger of Lough Neagh Partnership, said: “This film is being produced by Lough Neagh Partnership to capture the uniqueness of Lough Neagh and showcase the habitats and species that call Lough Neagh home. The film will also give a voice to the local people who live on the shoreline of the largest freshwater lake in the UK and Ireland.”

Lough Neagh has a number of environmental designations due to the presence of important habitats and species. There are 15 species of fish found in its waters and it is home in winter to wildfowl, whooper swan, pochard, tufted duck, scaup and goldeneye.

Colin Ross, Larry Cowan and Thomas Pollock of Lamb Films, interviewing Maynard Cousley of NI Water on the shores of Lough Neagh, for a short film about the Lough and its shoreline which will be released in the new year. www.loughneaghpartnership.org

Ciara added: “Some people wouldn’t know where these birds and fish come from, why they make Lough Neagh their home and how many miles they travel every year. This film will explore the intricacies of their journey and educate the viewer in some fascinating facts about what life is like on Lough Neagh. Spokespeople from Lough Neagh Partnership will also speak of the essential work carried out by the team to sustain the heritage, culture, flora and fauna for future generations.”