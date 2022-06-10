Green light for Lough Moss £35k community garden

Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy

A tarmac area of the Lough Moss playing fields has remained empty for a number of years following the relocation of a play park at the location.

The local authority’s leisure committee this week has approved a ‘Phase One’ programme for the community garden on the unused site.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chamber was told that no planning permission would be required for the project.

However, a Phase Two, skateboard park will require planning and depend on the success of the initial Lough Moss project as well as available resources.

A council official said: “Following several meetings with members for Castlereagh South DEA and community groups such as the Carryduff Regeneration Forum, officers progressed an online community engagement exercise to ascertain potential ideas for the site, subject to funding.

“Almost 330 responded to the survey. Phase One would be a community garden with polytunnel, picnic tables and a chill out zone for yoga.

“Phase Two would be the youth activity area for skateboarding etc, though more costing of that programme would be needed.

“At the moment I can give no timeline for Phase Two as a consultation and funding would be required.”

Other ideas for the site in the consultation included a GAA handball wall and even a swimming pool with speculative suggestions of a pub and mini golf.

Deputy Mayor Michelle Guy (Alliance) said: “I welcome this for approval as a great engagement with the community. Phase Two may be more complicated and would need more time. Whatever resources we can give as a council would be really welcomed.”