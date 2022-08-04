Local parks fly the Green Flag for Lisburn and Castlereagh Council

Lisburn and Castlereagh Dep Mayor Cllr Michelle Guy receives the Borough's Green Flag Awards with colleagues William Torrens and Aaron McIntyre, also pictured Minister Poots and Ian Humphreys

The council was also highly commended for its pollinator work at Billy Neill MBE Country Park.

Billy Neill MBE Country Park, Moat Park, Moira Demesne, Castle Gardens, Bells Lane Allotments, Sir Milne Barbour Memorial Park and Wallace Park have maintained their Green Flag status.

The Deputy Mayor, Councillor Michelle Guy, speaking about the seven awards, said: “I am delighted at the number of prestigious Green Flags achieved within our council parks. These awards presented to our parks and green spaces are a testament to the hard work and dedication of both our staff and volunteers.

“The council’s parks and open spaces play an important role within the community by providing space for events and opportunities for families and individuals to be active outdoors. I want to say a huge ‘well done’ to everyone involved.”

A Green Flag is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent facilities.

Also speaking about the council’s success, Chair of the council’s the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Aaron McIntyre, added: “I am delighted Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council continues to receive national recognition for its parks and open spaces.

“The continued diligence and enthusiasm of council officers and volunteers each week ensures our open spaces are neat and tidy at all times.