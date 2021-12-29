Poetry Jukebox celebrates night skies

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Councillor Richard Holmes listens to the Poetry Jukebox at Ballycastle seafront with the Desima Connolly from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts team and Maria McManus from Poetry Ireland

Located near the fountain at the seafront, the interactive jukebox was installed as part of the town’s participation in the all-Ireland Poetry Town initiative back in September.

The jukebox aims to bring poetry into people’s everyday lives, and in partnership with literary arts production company Quotidian, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Arts Service have helped create the ‘Star Gazing’ poetry playlist.

Curated by writers Maria McManus and Iggy McGovern, the collection of poems by 20 contemporary poets are all about the stars, constellations and outer space, encouraging listeners to look up and appreciate the wonders of the night sky.

The Poetry Jukebox is FREE to use – however users are reminded to stay Covid safe and use a proxy such as a pen or a key to push the button to hear a poem.

Alternatively, anyone interested can scan the QR code using a smart phone to hear the audio file on SoundCloud, which is also available for those unable to visit the Jukebox in person.

Visit www.flowerfield.org for further information about the playlist.