Dromore Cycling Club established in 2012 by a group of local cyclists, celebrated its 10 year anniversary recently with a cycle and a Burger Bash at Barrel and Bean.

The club, which today has over 90 leisure members, as well as a very successful race team, currently caters for a wide range of cycling disciplines and abilities.

The celebration event, in which three groups embarked on a cycle with miles according to discipline, was attended by both past and present members with special presentations being made to some of the original members on the day.

A special gift was also made to Maurice Harkness who had marked his 80th birthday in September this year.

David Adair, Chairman of Dromore Cycling Club, said: “When we first established the club we never envisaged it would become the huge success it is today.

"The club now has a very active cycling presence with rides happening most days during the summer months as well as right through the winter.

Dromore cycling club members

"I would encourage anyone who is interested in cycling to get in contact. When you join the club, not only do you make friends and get healthy, but there’s plenty of opportunities to involved in other aspects of the club too. It’s fun, fitness and friendship all the way!”

And the distinctive blue jerseys of the Dromore Cycling Club members, which features Dromore’s landmark Viaduct, can be seen on the roads of Co. Down and beyond all year round.

The club’s race team has taken part in many Open Races around the country and competes at the highest levels from A4 to A2 this year as well as a very active Inter Club series with Dromara CC and West Down Wheelers.

As well as weekly runs, social events, information evenings and interclub races, competitive time trials and hill climbs the club also embarks on cycling holidays and excursions regularly travelling to Majorca and France.

Dromore Cycling Club recently celebrated its 10th Anniversary. Pictured is Maurice Harkness, Club Chairman David Adair and Dave Burnside

Today the emphasis is on “fun, fitness and friendship” and the club’s membership contains men and women.

For more information on Dromore Cycling Club visit https://dromorecc.com/ or see the club’s Facebook or Instagram pages.