Public views sought on recreational uses of 40-acre site in Maghera

The lands between Mullagh Road and Tobermore Road in the town have been earmarked by Mid Ulster District Council as an area to be developed to provide sustainable opportunities for types of outdoor recreational, social or educational activities.

By Stanley Campbell
Sunday, 6th February 2022, 7:00 am

Outdoor Recreation Northern Ireland (ORNI) has been commissioned to prepare a masterplan for the site and is now inviting local people to feedback their views on how the space can be developed.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean, is encouraging local residents to participate in the engagement process: “This is an important opportunity for local residents to meet with Outdoor Recreation NI, to see examples of how recreational and social spaces have been created at similar sites locally and in Scotland and England and to bring forward their own concepts and ideas which can then feed in to the next stage of the planning”.

An online public engagement workshop (Wednesday February 23 at 7.30 pm) will be facilitated by ORNI to explore ideas with the local community and interested individuals.

A map which shows the spatial relationship between the study area and proposed business park, Walled Garden, Mullagh Road and Tobermore Road.

In addition to the engagement workshop, there is an online survey available as a means of giving feedback.

To find out more, complete the survey or book a space for the online engagement workshop, visit the Council website.

