Herbs were the flavour of the day at a recent gardening workshop held by Granaghan and District Women’s Group in Swatragh.

Green-fingered tutor Yvonne Zellmann gave the Gardening Gurus group advice and tips on growing garden herbs like mint, lavender and parsley, and related their many uses.

She also taught members how to dry herbs, create a bouquet garni and make different flavoured teas.

The workshop, held at Granaghan Resource Centre, was one of three funded by the Housing Executive’s community involvement funding.

Attendees at the Granaghan and District Women’s Group gardening workshop

The other two workshops were on growing winter greens and creating driftwood wall hangings.

Group Chair Deirdre Bradley said: “We were so pleased to receive funding for our Gardening Gurus project. The idea was to increase community involvement.

"he Housing Executive funding meant that over the three workshops almost 40 women were able to come together, make new friends and learn new skills. Without this support we wouldn’t have been able to offer these courses and we really appreciate it.

“Our tutors were excellent and generously shared their talents with us. Among the things that we tried out were making absolutely gorgeous tea infusions and wonderful decorative wall hangings from pieces of driftwood.

Housing Executive patch manager PJ Ward enjoys a cup of tea with Gardening Gurus Deirdre Bradley, Chair, Granaghan and District Women’s Group, Ann McNicholl and Mary Mullin at their workshop.

“Thanks, too, to the Housing Executive’s Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery who helped us access the funding and organise the events.”

