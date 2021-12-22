‘Twin villages’ net pavilion

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr William McCaughey, unveiled the new Northern Ireland Centenary Pavilion, just off Station Road.

The new single storey centre has changing rooms, toilet facilities, first aid room, meeting room, and storage and plant rooms. Additional car parking and pedestrian access has also been created.

The Mayor thanked the funders who had helped make the aspiration of such a space a reality: “ Without the funding support from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) and Mid and East Antrim Local Action Group this project would not have been possible. The local community have also played their role in getting this new pavilion across the line. Council is delighted to have had the support of the people who will use these facilities the most and can’t wait to see how they’re used for all ages.

A new £600,000 sporting pavilion has been officially opened in Kells and Connor.

“These new sports facilities were a key priority for the local community after an extensive consultation process, and this build certainly offers that. The old space was heavily used and should now offer locals and visitors alike, exactly what they need. What better way to mark its opening by naming it the NI Centenary Pavilion, marking its part in history.”

Mid and East Antrim Council have been developing projects under the DAERA’s Village Renewal Scheme for over three years and 18 villages in total have seen around £3 million of funding.