‘Water’ great donation for Parish Centre

Northern Ireland Water has donated a waterbutt to Muckamore Parish Development Centre, Antrim, for use in their community garden.
Waterbutts are a great way of collecting rainwater, which can then be used to water plants encouraging us all to save water and look after the natural environment. Using a Waterbutt is a more efficient way to capture and use rain water and by doing so will help ensure there’s enough water for everyone now and in the future.
Pictured - members of Muckamore Parish Development Centre with their new Waterbutt