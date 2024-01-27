Stand-up Paddle Boarding (SUP) with Far & Wild Adventure Ireland, Derry~Londonderry

The tourism body has launched its Giant Memory Making competition with the winners enjoying an incredible short break and tailored experiences in Northern Ireland. They will also become travel influencers to help inspire other local families to embark on their own epic adventure.

For so many of us, the most rewarding aspect of a holiday is the time we get to spend with loved ones. For parents it can be an ideal opportunity to really connect with their children and forge memories which can last a lifetime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland holds so many nostalgic travel memories for local people, such as days out at the Slippery Dip in Newcastle or a trip to Barry’s Amusements in Portrush, but with a whole host of new attractions and experiences now available, families are reminded they’re just a small step away from making new giant memories.

Giants Causeway

We’ve all been to the Giant’s Causeway, but have you ever approached this UNESCO World Heritage Site by boat or framed your certificate confirming you’ve crossed the Carrick-a-Rede Rope Bridge? City breaks in Belfast and Derry~Londonderry are always popular but have you every explored these great cities by water bike or stand-up paddle board?

Northern Ireland is bursting at the seams with amazing places for families to visit.

Fancy seeing the only dinosaur fossils ever found in Northern Ireland? Well, you can, at the Ulster Museum and it’s free. There are also loads of experiences that won’t break the bank but will help create those memories which will echo down through the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To be in with a chance of winning the Giant Memory Making competition, Tourism Northern Ireland wants you to submit a 30-second clip from your family outlining why you are so proud of your local area and which attractions and experiences visitors should try.

Carrick-a-rede Ropebridge

Tourism NI will select the winning family and then work with them to tailor a special short break and experience for them to enjoy.

They will then share their adventures with other families, through video content hosted on the tourism body’s social platforms, to inspire others to embrace Northern Ireland’s giant spirit this spring and make memories of their own.

Tourism NI Communications Officer, Nuala Napier said Northern Ireland is the perfect place to make memories with loved ones and while you aren’t always guaranteed the weather, you can always guarantee a warm welcome wherever you go.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “We hope the experience of our competition winners can help ignite a giant spirit of adventure in other families.

Nowanois, The StoryTellers, Glenelly Valley

“So, if you always wanted to get your adrenalin pumping at Todd’s Leap, explore Glenarriff’s waterfall or get starry eyed at the OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, now’s your chance.

“Tourism NI can’t wait to receive your video entries and to work with our winning family on creating a special short break for them.

“So, if it’s the stingrays at Exploris, go-karting at Markethill, or just dandering along the North Down Coastal Path watching the ships come in, whatever floats your family’s boat can be the subject of your entry video. We want you to share with us what you love about Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When we select our family we will work closely with them to ensure they have the most wonderful time embracing Northern Ireland’s giant spirit.

“We do want them to record their adventures, but by no means are we looking for professional broadcasters or filmmakers. We just want them to capture their memories in a very real and authentic way, our technical experts can take the raw footage and turn it into a short film.

“We want a real family to feel the fun and help get other families inspired to get out there and plan trips of their own across Northern Ireland.”

The closing date is Saturday 10th February, so get working on your entry, we wouldn’t want you to miss out on this trip of a lifetime.