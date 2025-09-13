Conkers can cause your dog to become unwell within hours 🐶

Dog owners are being warned to stay vigilant of conkers this autumn.

Conkers and acorns can be deadly to dogs.

Dogs Trust has shared how to keep your dog safe during their autumn walk and the signs and symptoms of conker poisoning to look out for.

Autumn is officially here, but along with the changing leaves, Dogs Trust is urging dog owners to be cautious about a seasonal danger that could be deadly.

Every autumn, our parks, gardens, and green spaces are full of conkers and acorns, whilst collecting conkers may be an exciting time for children, for our pets, they pose a dangerous risk.

Conkers fall from the horse chestnut tree, covered with a tough, prickly green or brown-shell, they can cause dogs to be seriously unwell if eaten or chewed.

Victoria Phillips, Veterinary Surgeon Manager at Dogs Trust, said: “Conkers might be a sign that autumn is here, but it is vital that dog owners understand that conkers and acorns can be toxic to dogs and, in some cases, can even be deadly.

“Bigger dogs might swallow them, and smaller pooches might give them a chew, both of which can have some nasty side effects!”

What are the symptoms of conker poisoning in dogs?

Conkers, if eaten or chewed, can be deadly to your dog. They contain a toxin called aesculin, which can cause your dog to be unwell within a matter of hours.

Symptoms of conker poisoning in dogs can include:

Vomiting (being sick)

Diarrhoea (an upset stomach)

Stomach Pain

Restlessness

Urticaria (rash)

Swelling around the eyes and mouth

Not being able to move (or even collapsing

Conkers and acorns also pose a choking hazard, and swallowing either can lead to blockages in the gut. If you are concerned your dog has chewed or eaten a conker or an acorn, or is showing signs of conker poisoning, seek vet help immediately.

Victoria said: “To keep your dog safe this autumn, walk your dog on a lead where there are lots of conkers on the floor, and keep your eyes peeled for your pooch playing with them. They may look relatively harmless, but they can cause serious issues.”

You can find out more about why conkers and acorns are toxic to dogs at Dogs Trust.