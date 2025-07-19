This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Lakes and ponds could pose a serious risk for your dog this summer 🐶

This summer it may be tempting to walk your dog by lakes and ponds so they can cool off from the heat.

However, a hidden hazard could have serious consequences for our pets.

Blue-green algae is thriving and can be potentially deadly to dogs.

Simon Crawshaw, dog nutrition expert at Hilltop Pet Food outlines how to keep your dog safe this summer.

This summer has gotten off to a warm start, with scorching temperatures leaving many of us and our dogs longing for a way to keep cool.

Many pet owners will turn to walking their pups at their favourite lakes and ponds, however, there is a hidden hazard that could have serious consequences for our dogs.

The mix of warm weather followed by wet conditions means blue-green algae is thriving, with councils reporting cases across the UK including Loch Watten in Scotland, Lough Neagh in Northern Ireland, and parts of Cumbria and Lancashire.

Dog owners are being encouraged to stay alert during summer walks and swims and to know the signs of blue-green algae and how to spot the symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning in dogs.

Simon Crawshaw, dog nutrition expert at grain-free dog food supplier, Hilltop Pet Food, explains what to look out for to keep your dog safe this summer.

“At this time of year, it’s really common for certain bodies of water to become less safe, especially after a warm spell followed by rain. Most owners just want to do the right thing for their dogs, and being aware of what blue-green algae looks like, and what signs to watch for is one of the simplest ways to stay safe while still enjoying summer walks.”

Our favourite lakes and ponds could pose a serious risks for your dog. | Pexels, Olavi Anttila

What does blue-green algae look like?

Despite the name, blue-green algae is not always easy to spot. It tends to build up around the edges of still or slow-moving water, especially in warm environments and can appear as a greenish scum or film on the water's surface, or cause the water to have a cloudy, murky appearance.

Why is it dangerous to dogs?

Blue-green algae is incredibly dangerous to dogs, if ingested, even in small amounts, it can release toxins that impact a dog’s liver and nervous system, leading to serious complications and potentially even death.

What are the symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning?

Symptoms of blue-green algae poisoning often appear within minutes to a few hours of exposure. They can include vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive drooling, rapid panting, weakness, disorientation, difficulty breathing, or even seizures.

How to keep your dog safe from blue-green algae?

There are ways you can protect your dog from encountering blue-green algae this summer, here are Simon’s top four tips on keeping your dog safe.

Avoid stagnant or suspicious-looking water

If the surface looks scummy, greenish, or unusual, don’t let your dog drink from or swim in it.

Stick to running water

Streams and rivers are generally safer than still ponds or lakes, particularly after rainfall.

Rinse off after swims

If your dog has been in natural water, rinse their coat with clean water as soon as possible to reduce any risk.

Watch for signs or symptoms

If your dog shows any unusual behaviour after a walk or swim, especially vomiting, shaking, or acting confused, contact your vet immediately.

How to check for blue-green algae?

If you plan on visiting a lake or pond with your dog the best step is to look on local councils and environmental agencies websites, as if blue-green algae has been spotted in the area this will be alerted here.

Simon explains: “You don’t need to stop enjoying the outdoors. It’s just about staying informed and making small decisions that keep your dog safe. A bit of extra caution goes a long way.”

You can find out more about green blue algae and the dangers to dogs at Blue Cross.