XL Bully owners to take action now to avoid their pet being seized

XL Bully owners have only five weeks left to apply for an exemption certificate to avoid their dog being seized and facing court action, which could lead to them losing their pet. The deadline to apply is 31 December and it only takes a matter of minutes to complete.

For XL Bully dogs to be eligible for exemption they must be microchipped, licensed and have third-party insurance. Whilst XL Bully dogs must also be neutered as part of the exemption conditions, this can be completed after you have made your application. Depending on the dog’s age, evidence of neutering can be submitted up until 30 June 2025.

The application for exemption must still be made, however, by 31 December 2024, regardless of the age or neutering status of the dog.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly said, “I urge all XL Bully owners in our Borough to act quickly and ensure their pets are registered for an exemption certificate before the deadline. This process is crucial in keeping your dog safe and avoiding unnecessary distress for both you and your pet. Our Dog Control team is here to support you with any queries you may have.”

XL Bully Reggie has successfully received an exemption certificate, allowing him to stay with his owner, Carla.

Chief Veterinary Officer Brian Dooher said: “Time is running out to apply for an Exemption Certificate and the risks of not doing so are serious – your dog could be seized and you could be taken to court. Owners without a certificate risk losing their pet.

“I want to emphasise to all XL Bully owners that they must take action now and ensure their dog gets exempted before 31 December 2024. Although neutering your XL Bully is a condition of exemption, there is still time to neuter your XL Bully after the 31 December 2024, so the important thing is to submit your application in time.”

Full details of the application process and the conditions for exemption can be found on the nidirect website at www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/xl-bully-dogs. Please contact the Dog Control section at Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council if you would like guidance on completing your application or you have any queries: antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/xl-bully.