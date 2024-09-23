13 legendary Northern Ireland music venues we've loved and lost - including where The Clash performed in 1977

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 12:14 BST
From Traks to Nero’s - here’s some of the venues we’ve loved and lost over the years 😥

Were you one of those younger punks who caught The Clash performing at The Arts Theatre in Belfast in 1977 when they were on their “Out of Control” tour? 

That’s just one of the many venues that have closed in Northern Ireland that is fondly remembered, as we look back at 13 venues that were loved and lost, according to fans on Facebook, social media and Reddit.

From the hedonistic nights at The Network or Traks in Portrush to The Front Page, a number of these venues have either closed down and been demolished, still in a state of flux with the structure still in place but nobody home.

Others have been repurposed for different business ventures, as was the case with The King’s Hall

Do you have any memories of the venues we’ve chosen, or have we missed out on a venue in your location that you feel deserves a special mention? Let us know by leaving a comment down below after the nostalgia takes hold.

1. The Arts Theatre, Belfast

The Arts Theatre on Botanic Avenue was an important cultural venue in Belfast, hosting a wide range of performances, including theatre productions and live music. It closed down, with the building later being used for different purposes but it is still remembered for housing The Clash in 1977 during their White Riot tour - as a defining moment in Belfast's punk scene. | Northern Ireland Historical Photographical Society @ Facebook

2. The Boom Boom Room, Belfast

The Boom Boom Room was an underground venue in Belfast known for its indie, rock, and alternative music events. It attracted a loyal following but eventually shut down as the venue scene in Belfast evolved - The Divine Comedy, fronted by Neil Hannon, played one of their early shows at The Boom Boom Room, helping to launch their career in the mid-90s. | Cossacks Showband

3. Network, Belfast

Network was a club in Belfast’s nightlife scene, known for alternative music events. The club has since closed in 2007, but it was a significant spot for live music and DJ events and as recently as 2022, videos emerged of the club still with some of its original furnishings. | Facebook

4. Coach, Banbridge

The Coach was established in the late 1970s, originally as a restaurant before transforming into a nightclub. In the 1990s and early 2000s, The Coach evolved into a superclub, attracting large crowds from across Northern Ireland. It gained a reputation for its cutting-edge electronic music, hosting top DJs and dance acts, which helped solidify its status as one of the leading venues in the country. | Google Maps

