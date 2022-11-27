To date the fast fashion phenomenon consumes more than 92 million tonnes of non-renewable resources a year.
With countless negative impacts on the environment as well as numerous issues surrounding workforce labour, slow fashion is becoming increasingly popular.
One way to combat fast fashion is to embrace vintage and with so many places across Northern Ireland specialising in beautiful retro and vintage pieces there’s plenty to choose from.
Here is our list of 15 places to check out for slow fashion and lovers of vintage across Northern Ireland:
1. Young Savage, 22 Church Lane, Belfast
Located in Belfast’s city centre, Young Savage has a wide range of regularly updated clothing just waiting to find a new home. Catering to all styles, sizes and tastes, the shop is open seven days a week, and also has a selection of vintage records and books up for grabs. For more information, visit instagram.com/theyoungsavagebelfast/
Photo: contributed
2. Pretty Vintage, 19 Lombard St, Belfast.
Whether you’re looking for a staple or statement addition to your wardrobe, Pretty Vintage has a speciality when it comes to discovering must-have sustainable fashions pieces and collectible tees. Filled with vintage oddities, Pretty Vintage also has a selection of old-school instruments and bespoke, preloved jewellery available. For more information, visit instagram.com/pretty_vintage_belfast_/
Photo: contributed
3. Octopus’s Garden, 11A Wellington Street, Belfast
Found just off of Belfast’s City Hall, Octopus’s Garden is Belfast’s largest vintage clothing store with two-storeys filled with hidden gems and wardrobe must-haves. With a range of records available amidst a wide selection of clothing sizes, Octopus’s Garden offers the option of browsing instore or online. For more information, visit instagram.com/octopussgardenbelfast/
Photo: contributed
4. American Madness 2A Lena Street, Belfast; 14-16 Dublin Rd, Belfast
With multiple locations to choose from, American Madness has a variety of high quality vintage clothing items available. Dedicated to reducing carbon footprint and textile waste, American Madness also offers the option of browsing online, where they call for sustainable shipping. For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/americanmadness/
Photo: contributed