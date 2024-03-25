Bunny ban: NI pet retailer paws-es rabbit sales to encourage responsible pet ownership

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The UK's second largest pet retailer will 'paws' the sale of bunnies from Thursday 28 March until Tuesday 2 April 2024.

The bunny ban, which Jollyes has led for decades, prevents the possibility of unwanted rabbits being abandoned after the Easter holidays.

The restriction will apply to every one of Jollyes’ 101 UK pet stores, including across Northern Ireland.

Phil Turner-Naylor from Jollyes said:

“Pets bring enormous joy and companionship to people throughout their lifetime, and they deserve to be looked after well.

“Rabbits can live up to 15 years and we recognise that is a serious commitment by pet owners.

“Jollyes is ‘the Pet People’ because we’re passionate about animals. We want to ensure that families are buying pets at the right time for the right reasons and believe that lifelong responsibility should be considered, researched, and prepared for.”

While rabbits won’t be available for sale during the Easter period, customers can still hop to Jollyes as it will be offering plenty of pet-friendly Easter treats and toys.

Of course, as all responsible dog owners know, it will also be reminding pooch parents of the dangers of theobromine in regular chocolate, which is toxic for dogs.

Jollyes offers dog-friendly alternative easter eggs from just £2.00 including a Rosewood Chocolate Easter Egg For Dogs and a yummy Rosewood Chocolate Catnip Easter Egg for Cats for just £2.99 each.