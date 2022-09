Business groups call for urgent deal to end bin strike

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Retail NI, Portadown, Banbridge and Lisburn Chambers of Commerce have jointly urged for agreement to reached in the current Council Services Strike in Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

There is likelihood that Lisburn Castlereagh City council is set to follow.

In a joint statement Retail NI CEO Glyn Roberts, and the Presidents of Portadown, Banbridge, and Lisburn Chambers, Adrian Farrell, Michael Donaghy and Katrina Collins said: “It is not for us to take sides in any industrial dispute, but it is our responsibility to point out the damage that this strike is doing to our respective members’ businesses and our town centres.

“Overflowing bins and rubbish on our streets are the very last things our members, consumers and high streets need as we face the most serious economic challenge in a generation.

“We would urge the Councils and Trade Unions to go the extra mile to secure an agreement as this situation cannot continue any longer.