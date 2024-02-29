Cheryl's social success showing how to shop better and smarter - in style

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And local lady Cheryl McLorn is doing it in style, inspiring thousands to look the part - without breaking the bank.

So what exactly is this exciting work? Cheryl says: "I started my Instagram page about five years ago. I had worked in retail for about 17 years, always in the clothing industry. I started in Tammy Girl when I was a teen and also worked for 10 years in The Boulevard. I then moved to a 9-5 office job. I have always loved fashion so the page was a way to use my creativity again and share my love of styling.

"My account really took off during lockdown as I had more time on my hands to devote to it and I now have over 33,000 followers, which I still struggle to wrap my head around. As I have gotten older (I turned the big 4-0 last year!) I am more conscious of what purchases I make and really try to get the most from my wardrobe. My page really focuses on styling and how to get multiple outfits from minimal pieces. I would describe my style as quite simple and classic and I don't think you need to have lots of items of clothing just the right ones!"

HIGH-FLYERS... Cheryl and hubby Garry do enjoy a sunshine break!

Cheryl also shared the inspiration behind the success story.

"I have such brilliant followers and have had some great chats with lots of like-minded women. I have also received so many lovely messages from people who have found my page helpful and that I have helped them find their style or to utilise their existing wardrobe. I think a lot of Instagram pages can be a bit unrealistic. The majority of people cannot afford to be constantly buying new clothes and for them to be only worn once. As much as I love to shop, I like to show people how to shop better and smarter! I love being able to help people have more confidence with their style and that inspires me to keep going. I also have a great group of friends and family who are always supporting me and I have been so lucky to work with some fab local businesses.

She continued: "Social media can get a bad reputation but I have been lucky not to be on the end of any hate or nasty messages. I just wish I had more time in the day to devote to it, my weekends are pretty busy trying to get all my pictures done! I think to do well on Instagram you have to have a USP. Every Sunday I do a series called Style Sunday, this involves me styling one item multiple ways, it seems to get a lot of interaction from my followers and they associate that now with my page."

She's celebrating the present and planning for the future: "Last year was busy with my (multiple!) 40th birthday celebrations! This year my husband turns 40 so it's his turn to celebrate! This year I hope to go on a few more holidays, read more and continue to do well in work and also keep pushing my Instagram page and enjoy all the opportunities it brings. I've a keen interest in interiors and would love to develop that further this year too."

INSTAGRAM SUCCESS...Social media star Cheryl McLorn.