The smartwatch boosts features such as fitness management, activity goals, calorie counters, step counters, and sleep trackers. You only need to free download the Reflex Active app to start using the watch, available in the app stores for iOS and Android. Each set comes with the accompanying charger and offers a battery life of up to 7 days and a 2-hour full recharge time.
Product name: Reflex Active Series 15 Smartwatch.
Price: RRP £59.95.
Link to buy: visit www.reflex-active.com/collections/calling-watches-all/products/black-series-15 website.