HYSapientia, a company dedicated to making a more comfortable, smarter and greener life for its customers, today launches its 24L air fryer oven to extend its offering for healthier meal times.

New three layer 24L air fryer with ten cooking modes

With Air Fryers being so incredibly popular at the moment would you consider a new name in the hat with the HYSapientia Air Fryer.

Designed to help users with healthy eating, the oven can reduce the fat in foods by up to 85 per cent as well as lead to less time spent cooking and reduced energy waste – ideal for those trying to decrease their household bills (can save up to 55 per cent compared with using a conventional oven).

With a huge three-layer 24L capacity, ten cooking modes, VORTX technology and independent temperature controls, it is a great kitchen gadget for families. The HYSapientia 24L Air Fryer Oven is available on Amazon for £199.99.

The HYSapientia Air Fryer Oven combines both a normal oven with air fryer functions and more to be the ultimate cooking accessory. Helping users to create delicious food, the mini oven has independent

temperature controls for the upper and lower heating tubes so that it is easier and faster to cook multiple different items at one time and have dinner served without anything going cold.

Also featuring NTC electronic temperature control and a PID temperature control chip, it comes with a 360° adjustable high-speed hot fan and cooling air outlet, equipped with the most advanced visualization furnace lights so that food can be watched through the double-layer glass door whilst cooking.

Designed for ease, the air fryer is a multifunction all-in-one device and has ten cooking modes that can allow other kitchen items to be replaced and save space. With small volume and high energy options

including acting as a toaster, it can cook in most ways efficiently. Able to act as an air fryer, oven, dehydrator (perfect for any cocktail lovers!), BBQ and more, it can even defrost foods or be used as a

Rotisserie.

By using the air fryer functions, it is easy to create tasty and crispy food but still using 85 per cent less oil.

The huge 24L capacity is enough to satisfy a whole family and can cook a whole chicken or ten-inch pizza easily and it doesn’t need any pre-heating because of the 360-degree thermal cyclone technology and rapid heat circulation system so saves time too.

The air fryer oven has a trendy and smart new design that can help to save space in the kitchen. The convection oven can sit on the countertop and has a smart LED display with an easy-to-use stepless

knob. Thanks to its three-layer design, it can easily fit lots of food that can be cooked at the same time whilst not taking up too much room on the counter.

With a sleek stainless-steel exterior and aluminized diamond-shaped inner liner, it is not only stylish but also has no smell of plastic when in use and is convenient to use and clean.

Safe and secure, the mini oven adopts double-layer insulation glass, a safety insulation strip, box insulation cotton and intimate anti-scald widening handle. Featuring 1800W motor heating at 230℃, using VORTX technology to rotate convection hot air at high speed ensures that there is no oily smoke.

Using strong penetration, in line with food-grade safety certification, cooking food is healthy and efficient, creating a crisp taste whilst reducing fat by 85 per cent. The heat dissipation system also cools the

oven quickly reducing the probability of any burns and extending the life of internal parts.

Aiming to provide a full all-in-one option, the mini oven also comes with 8 additional accessories (Rack, Crumb Tray, Baking Pan, Oven Rack, Air Fryer Basket, Rotisserie, Oven Gloves, Manual) so that families can make healthy and tasty food no matter the dish.