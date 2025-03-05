Jollyes unleashes its biggest-ever pet clothing sale

Award-winning pet retailer Jollyes has launched its biggest pet clothing sale yet, with many styles available at half price. While spring may be on the horizon, many of our best friends still need to stay warm - and stylish - as they brave the elements on their daily walks.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully, Jollyes, the pet people, are offering a fantastic range of clothing sure to make your dog’s day. From cosy layers to everyday essentials, this is the ulti-mutt opportunity to refresh your pet’s wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Wax jackets are a popular choice for pet owners looking to provide their loyal companions with durable, waterproof and stylish protection and, with prices starting from just £9.99, you won’t want to miss out on these treats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ensure your best friend looks as chic as you do with the fabulous Rufus & Rosie Wax Style Reflective Dog Jacket – machine washable, this jacket is easy to clean after messy outdoor jaunts.

Jollyes Pet Clothing Sale

Offering the ultimate in classic country style, the Rufus & Rosie Padded Country Pocket Green XL is sure to provide a water and wind resistant touch of sophistication to your dog’s wardrobe.

If the country look isn’t for you? Why not kit your dog out in a trendy puffer jacket, quarter zip or explorer jacket.

And, it’s not just on outdoor adventures that you can ensure your perfect pooch remains snug and content as Jollyes has also slashed the price of indoor clothing too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Starting at just £5, treat your dog to a green cable knit jumper or a pink cosy bear dog hoodie.

With these paw-some discounts available for a limited time, don’t miss your chance to grab a bargain. Shop the sale now in-store or online before they’re dog-gone.