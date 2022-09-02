MacMillan cancer charity backed by M&S - including new products and 5p donations for every coffee and slice of cake in its cafes bought in September
M&S is partnering with Macmillan Cancer Support as headline sponsor of its flagship fundraiser, Coffee Morning, for the 13th year running - with proceeds of a variety of Colin the Caterpillar™ and selected M&S products bought in-store going to the leading cancer charity.
In 13 years, the company has raised £23 million and this September it will add to the total by donating 10 per cent of proceeds from the sale of every item in-store from the Macmillan line, including the recently introduced Colin the Caterpillar™ Cake Jar.
From dropping your regular coffee into your basket, to treating yourself to a Macmillan-themed bunch of flowers or new tea towels, there’s loads of products in store that enable you to support the charity and get involved in the event.
In every M&S café, 5p will be donated for every slice of cake or cup of coffee sold so you can still take part in a coffee morning by meeting a mate for a break – or by resting your legs while out shopping. There’s even a special Colin The Caterpillar™ Roundel cake to try out.
Most Popular
The World’s Biggest Coffee Morning is on September 30.
Find out more at coffee.macmillan.org