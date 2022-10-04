Marks and Spencer Lisburn continues to innovate its beauty offering with launch of in-store Benefit counter

Customers will be able to shop the Benefit collection at M&S Lisburn’s brand-new Benefit Cosmetics counter, with beauty experts on hand to assist customers on makeup products and tips & tricks for instant beauty fixes.

The collection will comprise more than 200 products and will include all the brand’s one-of-a-kind cult favourites like Benetint, They’re Real! Mascara, the POREfessional Face Primer, Hoola Bronzer and Gimme Brow+ with prices ranging from £12.50 to £48.

Customers will be able to shop the Benefit collection at M&S Lisburn’s brand-new Benefit Cosmetics counter, with beauty experts on hand to assist customers on makeup products and tips & tricks for instant beauty fixes.

Phil Wiltshire, Store Manager at M&S Lisburn said: “We are so pleased to be welcoming Benefit Cosmetics to Lisburn to complement our own beauty offer, helping us become more relevant, more often for our customers. We are excited to offer our customers – both existing and new - Benefit’s cult products and give them a wonderful shopping experience with our new in-store Benefit Cosmetics counter.”

Sarah Harbon, General Manager of Benefit Cosmetics, said: “The launch of Benefit Cosmetics at M&S reflects our commitment to making our products accessible, we are passionate about building a beauty community for all and delighted to be joining M&S Beauty. The partnership will provide a unique omnichannel opportunity for new and our existing customers to easily shop and discover the UK’s no. 1 Prestige Makeup brand alongside leading British retailer, M&S.”

Advertisement

The roll-out of the partnership in-store allows shoppers to shop their favourite brand but with the benefits of shopping at M&S, including a donation to charity every time you shop with Sparks.

Customers will be able to shop the Benefit collection at M&S Lisburn’s brand-new Benefit Cosmetics counter