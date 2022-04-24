M&S Lisburn welcomes Jaeger and eco-friendly fashion brand Nobody’s Child

M&S Lisburn is delighted to announce the arrival of Jaeger and eco-conscious fashion brand, Nobody’s Child to its clothing department this season.

The local M&S store is one of 14 stores nationwide to stock the iconic heritage brand Jaeger following encouraging demand on M&S.com and a successful store trial in a number of stores across the UK.

The M&S Lisburn store will offer bespoke Jaeger sections, featuring a curated collection of products, changing rooms, seating areas and till points, as well as dedicated Jaeger style experts on hand to assist customers looking for the perfect outfit.

Fiona Lambert, MD of Jaeger, said: “Our expansion into M&S Lisburn is the latest exciting step on the journey for JAEGER as part of the M&S Family. We’ve re-imagined the brand, keeping JAEGER’s values but designing for today’s lifestyle. We have been delighted with the response from customers; from those who have cherished the brand for years, to those who have recently discovered our new collections. With our dedicated store environment within M&S growing, we can’t wait to invite customers to meet our team of style experts and experience the timeless quality and effortless elegance of JAEGER products, both in store and on M&S.com.”

Northern Ireland shoppers will also be able to shop a 30-piece capsule collection of dresses from Nobody’s Child in M&S Lisburn, perfect timing for shoppers looking to update their wardrobe for the new season.

The Nobody’s Child capsule collection includes classic midi and mini dresses in the brands signature in-house designed prints, as well as six dresses from the broderie collection, perfect for special events.

The Lisburn store is one of 10 M&S locations nationwide to welcome the Nobody’s Child fashion brand. Currently only available online and in their Carnaby Street store, the expansion into M&S stores across the UK will be the first time the brand is available to browse in store outside of London.

M&S and Nobody’s Child share a passion for responsible retailing and making clothes that don’t cost the earth. Every piece in the Nobody’s Child collection uses conscious fabrics that have been sourced and manufactured responsibly, including the recycling and repurposing of materials used.

Nicola Finlay, Regional Manager for M&S Northern Ireland, added: “We pride ourselves on providing our customers with quality clothing and elegant fashion. We love the Jaeger brand and look forward to providing Northern Ireland shoppers with the latest collection, complementing and expanding our clothing range. We’re also delighted to welcome Nobody’s Child to M&S Lisburn.

“The brand complements and strengthens our clothing offering and we have no doubt that customers will be excited to discover the 30-piece capsule collection in store.”

As part of the M&S Family, Jaeger is an independent brand supported by the ecosystem of M&S. Jaeger is available in 26 M&S stores across the UK and Ireland. The full range will continue to be sold on M&S.com and will be available for next day delivery or Click & Collect to over 700 M&S locations.

The partnerships with Jaeger and Nobody’s Child form part of the wider ‘Brands at M&S’ strategy which offers customers access to a carefully selected group of brands and all of the advantages of shopping with the M&S platform.

The brand curations, which are predominately online, are a mix of complementary products and areas M&S doesn’t have an extensive own brand range.