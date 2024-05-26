Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If you’re in any way, shape or form interested in fashion, style, trends or beauty and you love TikTok you probably won’t have escaped the latest colour analysis trend.

Thousands of women across Northern Ireland have been checking out the best colours for their skin tone, hair colour and complexion.

The trend has been showing people what colour families accentuate their natural beauty or wash them out.

Many sceptics think it’s just another filter trend but style expert Mary McGuigan from Belfast-based Corporate & Creative Image said wearing the right colours can boost confidence, brighten your skin and lift your natural features.

Mary McGuigan from Corporate & Creative Image. Picture: released by Mary McGuigan

She explained: “If you’ve ever tried on an item of clothing and thought it made you look harsh but couldn't quite figure out why. Colour might just be the culprit.

“Colour analysis is the process of helping people find colours that complement and harmonise them. This includes colours of clothes and makeup to hair and jewellery.

"Whilst the TikTok trends and filters aren’t perfect, the science behind them is right. The seasonal colour palettes focus on the characteristics of the four seasons but that is usually broken down into 16 sub categories when you’re working with clients on a one to one basis.

"The process usually involves being draped with various swatches as well as having your physical features such as hair and eye colour analysed.”

Mary McGuigan's client Moy O’Hare with her colour swatches. Picture: released by Mary McGuigan

Whilst Mary works with her clients in a more strategic manner looking at their holistic style from body shape and fabrics to colour she said there’s lots of reasons why getting a colour analysis as a first step can be beneficial for style conscious clients.

Client Moy O’Hare said taking the time out to complete a colour analysis with Mary has helped her make significant changes in her life.

“I would say that the colour analysis has made me stop and think about what I wear and buy.

"It has definitely saved me money and helped reduce the mountain of clothes I had which I donated to charity.”

Bernie Kelly getting her colours done. Picture: released by Mary McGuigan

Meanwhile Bernie Kelly revealed that working with Mary and using colour analysis helped her find her style again after the pandemic.

"During the pandemic I got used to wearing athleisure clothes like many others. After the pandemic I found dressing up a bit more challenging.

“Mary helped me find my style back again. She did my colours and then we had a pleasant morning shopping in Belfast.

“Mary nudged me out of my comfort zone and helped me make some great purchases.”

Here are Mary’s key reasons why you should try the TikTok colour analysis trend:

1. Your best colour palette

“A colour analysis can help you identify which colours complement your skin tone, hair colour, and eye colour the most” said Mary.

2. Undertones

Mary explained: “You'll learn whether your skin has warm, cool, or neutral undertones, which can help you choose the most flattering colours.”

3. Shades

“You'll learn which shades of each colour suit you best and there is indeed a perfect shade for everyone” said Mary.

4. Contrast

Mary said by looking at contrast you'll discover how much contrast works best for you in your clothing, makeup, and accessories. Low, medium or high.

5. Jewellery and make-up

“You'll learn which types of jewellery look best on you based on your skin tone, eye colour, and hair colour. You'll also discover which colours and shades of makeup work best for you” said Mary.

6. Colour psychology and colour coordination

Mary said that understanding colour psychology allows you to learn about the emotional impact of different colours and how they can influence your mood and perception.

She added: “You'll also discover how to coordinate colours in your wardrobe.”

7. Fashion style

“A colour analysis can help you identify your personal style and how to incorporate colour into your wardrobe to express it” said Mary.

8. Confidence