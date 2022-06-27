O’Neills Sportswear opens Omagh sports superstore, creating 25 jobs

O’Neills Sportswear expands its retail presence in Omagh

The new store will add 25 new jobs as part of their retail expansion in the north of Ireland. O’Neills’ decision to expand its retail offering further in the North of Ireland brings the total number of retail outlets to nine, with stores in Londonderry, Fermanagh, Antrim, Armagh and Down.

The new retail store will see a range of new roles, including assistant managers, supervisors, and sales assistants. The company which now employs over 600 staff across the island of Ireland, opened retail outlets in Londonderry city centre in 2018 and in the CastleCourt Shopping Centre in Belfast in 2020.

Founded in 1918, O’Neills designs, manufactures and sells a wide range of sports and leisure wear and is well known for its Gaelic games sportswear which it sells around the world. An O’Neills spokesperson, said: “We are delighted to open our second retail store in County Tyrone and reaffirm our commitment to the area. We look forward to welcoming our customers into our new Omagh store.