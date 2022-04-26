Search for Ulster’s favourite products to stock at Belfast airport retail store

Allster founder, Eddie Holmes

Based in the departures concourse, Allster is a speciality store offering a broad range of locally produced goods. Its online marketplace enables all makers and producers from the region to sell their goods to consumers motivated by supporting local businesses or conscious of the environmental impact created by international supply chains.

And in an effort to ensure that it stocks the best products sourced from across Ulster, Allster is inviting the public to volunteer the brands, producers and products that they feel best showcase the flourishing culture of artisanship and entrepreneurship seen in the Province or which simply make them feel proud.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allster founder, Eddie Holmes, said: “Since returning home in 2017, I have been amazed at the range and quality of products emerging from the region. Whether it’s food, drink and art or crafts, jewellery and textiles, this area is, in my opinion, a match for any other region in Europe and beyond.

“As a regular traveller through BFS, it seemed like an incredible opportunity to showcase the people and products underpinning our regional economy and allow tourists, business travellers and the diaspora an opportunity to take a piece of the area with them while supporting local businesses.

“However, we can’t do this alone. There are simply far too many potential brands and products for our team to identify and so we would like to ask for the support of the public to help us find and select the products we should stock in Allster.”