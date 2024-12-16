Survey reveals more than half of NI home cooks stress about Christmas turkey

With 41 per cent of Northern Ireland households cutting back on festive food spending, Safefood offers tools to ease the pressure of cooking Christmas dinner.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A perfectly roasted turkey is the crowning glory of Christmas dinner, but new Safefood research reveals that festive stress is rising, with over half (55 per cent) of Northern Ireland home cooks worried about cooking their turkey just right, with nearly a third (30 per cent) anxious about timing it with other dishes.

The survey also reveals that the rising cost-of-living is adding to the pressure with almost half (41per cent) of local cooks cutting back on the amount of food they buy this Christmas, a third (35 per cent) shopping for cheaper ingredients, and over a quarter (27 per cent) opting for smaller turkeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite these challenges, 60 per cent of people start their Christmas dinner planning in early December, while 26% leave it until just a few days before the big day.

Niall McKenna has teamed with Safefood as part of its annual Christmas food safety campaign, aimed at easing the pressure on local festive cooks.

The research commissioned by Safefood as part of its annual Christmas food safety campaign, aimed at easing the pressure on local festive cooks by providing practical tools and resources to make Christmas dinner both safe and stress-free.

Commenting on the research, Trish Twohig, Director of Food Safety with Safefood said, “Our research highlights the significant pressures home cooks across Northern Ireland are facing this festive season.

“Over half of households are worried about getting their turkey just right, nearly a third are anxious about making sure its ready alongside other dishes, and many are feeling the financial strain, with 41 per cent cutting back on the amount of food they buy due to rising costs."

Overwhelming

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trish added: “We know that Christmas dinner is the highlight of the day for families across Northern Ireland, and these challenges can make it feel overwhelming. That’s why Safefood is here to provide the tools and support needed to make Christmas dinner stress-free, safe, and delicious.

One of the key tools available is Safefood’s Turkey Cooking Time Calculator, available at safefood.net/Christmas/turkey-cooking-calculator, which takes the guesswork out of cooking the centrepiece of the festive meal. This easy-to-use tool provides precise timings based on the turkey's weight, oven type, and preferred serving time, ensuring perfectly cooked results.

The Christmas Dinner Food Planner, available at safefood.net/Christmas/Shopping, is a practical tool designed to help households save money and reduce food waste by offering guidance on creating a balanced shopping list that avoids overspending.

Safefood also recommends using a meat thermometer to make sure their Christmas turkey is safely cooked to 75 degrees Celsius. For those without a thermometer,they are advised to pierce the thickest part with a clean skewer or fork and check that it is piping hot, with no pink meat left and the juices run clear.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trish Twohig added: “Christmas dinner is such an important tradition for families across Northern Ireland, and we want to ensure that it’s an enjoyable and stress-free experience. Our tools, like the Turkey Cooking Time Calculator and Christmas Dinner Food Planner, are designed to give home cooks the confidence they need to prepare a safe, delicious, and memorable meal.

“Additionally, with 43% of households enjoying turkey leftovers for up to two days, we’re also providing creative recipes to help families make the most of their festive food while reducing waste. This Christmas, Safefood is here to take the pressure off and help everyone focus on what truly matters – spending time with loved ones and enjoying a special meal together.”

Local award-winning chef and restauranteur Niall McKenna has partnered with Safefood for its annual Christmas food safety campaign, aimed at alleviating the pressure on festive cooks by providing practical tools and resources to make Christmas dinner both safe and stress-free.

"With the right preparation, tools, and by following a few simple steps, you can take much of the stress out of festive cooking. Planning ahead, organising your ingredients, and getting your timings right are key to success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the Christmas turkey, I recommend using a meat thermometer to remove the guesswork and ensure it reaches the perfect internal temperature of 75 degrees Celsius.

“Combine this with practical steps such as, allowing enough time to defrost if you’re using a frozen turkey and preparing your side dishes in advance, and you’ll be able to create a meal that’s both safe and delicious, leaving you free to enjoy the day with your loved ones."

Safefood’s Top Tips for Cooking the Perfect Christmas Dinner:

Get your fridge festive ready - Ahead of the festive rush give your fridge a good clean with warm soapy water and re-arrange the shelves to make space for your turkey – you should store it on the bottom shelf.

If you’re cooking a frozen turkey this year, you need to defrost it first. To do so, put it on a tray in the bottom of your fridge and allow 24 hours for every 2 – 2.5kg. So give yourself enough time as it can take up to 72 hours to defrost a 7kg turkey. You’ll know it’s fully defrosted when it’s soft to the touch and there are no ice crystals in the cavity. Once defrosted, it cooks the same as a standard turkey

How much turkey do you need? - Consider how many people you’re cooking for (children eat less than adults) and whether you want any leftovers. Here’s a guide to the size of turkey you'll need depending on the size of your party.

4-6 people: a 3-4 kg turkey

6-8 people: a 4-5 kg turkey

8-10 people: a 5-6 kg turkey

Don’t wash your turkey - Do not wash your turkey as this can spread harmful bacteria to your sink and kitchen surfaces - proper cooking will kill any harmful bacteria. Handle your turkey as little as possible and remember to wash your hands and any surfaces/utensils with hot, soapy water before you handle anything else.

How long to cook your turkey? For cooking times to suit your turkey, Safefood have a handy turkey cooking time calculator on their website at www.safefood.net/Christmas/turkey-cooking-calculator To check your turkey is safely cooked, take it out of the oven and pop a meat thermometer in the thickest part of the meat between the breast and the leg; when it reads 75 degrees Celsius, it's safely cooked. If you don't own a meat thermometer, pierce the thickest part with a clean skewer or fork and check that it is piping hot, with no pink meat left and the juices run clear.

Using your leftovers - Always cover any leftovers and place in the fridge within two hours of cooking. Ensure any meat is cooled as quickly as possible – cutting it into pieces will help with this. Once in the fridge, any leftovers should be eaten within three days. When re-heating food, ensure it is piping hot all the way throughout and only re-heated once. Check out www.safefood.net/christmas for some inspiration on leftover recipes.