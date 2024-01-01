Northern Ireland is one of the most incredible places for a charming bed and breakfast stay.
With its stunning north coast scenery, rolling hills, bustling and lively cities, endearing villages and towns, sprawling beaches and historical landmarks, you are spoiled with choice when it comes to accommodation.
If you are planning an overnight stop-over, you can’t go wrong with these 10 charming bed and breakfast stays. Whether you are a local wanting a staycation or it’s your first time visiting, you will be charmed by what Northern Ireland has to offer.
1. Corrigan’s Shore House, 30 Cloonatrig Road, Bellanaleck, Enniskillen
Located in the peaceful countryside of Enniskillen, this charming B&B run by Catherine Corrigan enjoys an especially tranquil lakeside setting with picturesque views of the Fermanagh Lakelands. Your warm and welcoming host will greet you with tea and scones, while the bedrooms that await are comfortable, bright, spacious, and feature an en-suite bathroom.
Nearby attractions include golfing within easy driving distance, the 600-year-old Enniskillen Castle and its two museums, onsite fishing, Corrigan’s Shore House, located on the edge of Upper Lough Erne, and a public jetty adjacent to the property.
For more information, go to corrigansshore.co.uk Photo: Corrigan’s Shore House Facebook
2. The Harrison Chambers Of Distinction, 45 Malone Road, Belfast
The Harrison Chambers of Distinction is located on The Queens University campus in Belfast. The Harrison is a restored Victorian merchants’ residence dating from 1879 and was originally designed to serve the culturally curious traveller. Those interested in heritage and culture will love learning about the history of Belfast at this venue through the stories of the people who shaped it. Each room is themed and tells the stories of these people.
Huge bay windows, antique furniture, sumptuous velvet curtains and freestanding bathtubs in the bedrooms combine elegance with underlying mischief and tongue-in-cheek humour.
For more information, go to chambersofdistinction.com Photo: The Harrison Chambers Of Distinction Facebook
3. Harpers Boutique Bed and Breakfast, 121 University Street, Belfast.
Harpers Boutique Bed and Breakfast is set in a grand Victorian townhouse situated in Belfast’s Queen’s Quarter, just a 15-minute walk to the heart of the city centre. The property retains impressive features alongside additional touches of luxurious elegance. Lavishly furnished bedrooms are all en-suite with rainfall power showers and underfloor heating. Comfy, high-end beds are equipped with Egyptian cotton bedding, and the rooms are fitted with a large screen LED TV. Breakfast is full Irish alongside fresh fruit and a selection of breads.
For more information, go to harpersbelfast.wixsite.com Photo: Harpers Boutique Bed and Breakfast Facebook
4. Arkle House Bed and Breakfast, 2 Coshquin Road, Derry / Londonderry
Arkle House is a family run bed and breakfast situated close to the beautiful historic city of Derry / Londonderry, the golf courses and beaches of Donegal, the Giant’s Causeway and the Bushmills distillery.
Surrounded by mature gardens, guests of the B&B can enjoy a varied breakfast menu of continental or full Irish breakfast. Only minutes from the property there are amenities such as restaurants, pubs, a supermarket and many smaller shops. Arkle House is the ideal overnight stay for anyone wanting to explore the many walking and sightseeing tours of Derry/Londonderry.
For more information, go to derryhotel.co.uk Photo: Arkle House Bed and Breakfast via booking.com