2 . The Harrison Chambers Of Distinction, 45 Malone Road, Belfast

The Harrison Chambers of Distinction is located on The Queens University campus in Belfast. The Harrison is a restored Victorian merchants’ residence dating from 1879 and was originally designed to serve the culturally curious traveller. Those interested in heritage and culture will love learning about the history of Belfast at this venue through the stories of the people who shaped it. Each room is themed and tells the stories of these people. Huge bay windows, antique furniture, sumptuous velvet curtains and freestanding bathtubs in the bedrooms combine elegance with underlying mischief and tongue-in-cheek humour. For more information, go to chambersofdistinction.com Photo: The Harrison Chambers Of Distinction Facebook